Kong’s Night Out at Pioneer Playhouse

June 7 – June 22

Kong’s Night Out

by Jack Nearly

When Myron, a Broadway producer, learns that his rival is planning something BIG to steal his opening night thunder, Myron goes to BIG lengths to find out what all the hoopla is about. Little does he know that the rival show involves a monkey…a VERY LARGE monkey! A zany new comedy that pays hilarious homage to King Kong. Rated G.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.