Kong’s Night Out at Pioneer Playhouse
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Kong’s Night Out at Pioneer Playhouse
June 7 – June 22
Kong’s Night Out
by Jack Nearly
When Myron, a Broadway producer, learns that his rival is planning something BIG to steal his opening night thunder, Myron goes to BIG lengths to find out what all the hoopla is about. Little does he know that the rival show involves a monkey…a VERY LARGE monkey! A zany new comedy that pays hilarious homage to King Kong. Rated G.
Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.
Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.
Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday
Dinner & Show – 7:30pm
Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)
For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.