Kool & The Gang at the Norton Center

This year, Kool & The Gang are invited to town to celebrate Homecoming Weekend. That’s right—there's a party goin' on right here! Join the band for a night of song, celebration and good times. With over 70 million albums sold worldwide thanks to songs like “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Summer Madness,” and “Open Sesame,” they’ve earned two Grammy® Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits, and 31 gold and platinum albums. So, come on, let's all celebrate and have a good time! October 20, Newlin Hall.

