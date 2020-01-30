Kosair Shrine Circus at the Kentucky Exposition Center

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

A  Kentuckiana  family favorite for decades, the 2020 Kosair Shrine Circus is just a few weeks  away with tickets  available for purchase  starting tomorrow, Friday, December 13  at  the   Kentucky Exposition Center  box office, or via  Ticketmaster  online at  https://www.ticketmaster.com/kosair-shrine-circus-tickets/artist/858384  or phone  at (800) 745-3000 .  The box office is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at the front of the Exposition Center at  937 Phillips  Lane,  Louisville, KY 40209 .

Tickets are $10.00, $20.00, $25.00 and $30.00, depending on the seat location. In addition, there will be a variety of attractions – including bounce, elephant and pony rides – available one hour before each show and at show intermission. Prices for these attractions are $10 - $20 each.

The dates and times for this year’s performances are as follows:

    Thursday, January 30, 2020:    10:30 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

    Friday, January 31, 2020:    10:30 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

    Saturday, February 1, 2020:    10:00 am., 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

    Sunday, February 2, 2020:    1:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Children under 2 years old will not require a ticket if they will be sitting on a paying adult's lap ; however, if  a child under 2 requires a seat, a ticket is needed.

For more information visit kosaircircus.com/index.html

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
