Kosair Shrine Circus at the Kentucky Exposition Center

A Kentuckiana family favorite for decades, the 2020 Kosair Shrine Circus is just a few weeks away with tickets available for purchase starting tomorrow, Friday, December 13 at the Kentucky Exposition Center box office, or via Ticketmaster online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/kosair-shrine-circus-tickets/artist/858384 or phone at (800) 745-3000 . The box office is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at the front of the Exposition Center at 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, KY 40209 .

Tickets are $10.00, $20.00, $25.00 and $30.00, depending on the seat location. In addition, there will be a variety of attractions – including bounce, elephant and pony rides – available one hour before each show and at show intermission. Prices for these attractions are $10 - $20 each.

The dates and times for this year’s performances are as follows:

Thursday, January 30, 2020: 10:30 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 31, 2020: 10:30 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1, 2020: 10:00 am., 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 2, 2020: 1:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Children under 2 years old will not require a ticket if they will be sitting on a paying adult's lap ; however, if a child under 2 requires a seat, a ticket is needed.

For more information visit kosaircircus.com/index.html