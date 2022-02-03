Kosair Shrine Circus at the Kentucky Exposition Center

A Kentuckiana family favorite for decades, the 2022 Kosair Shrine Circus is coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Times:

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM & 7 PM

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10 AM, 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2 PM & 6 PM

Admission: $33.80, $28.50, $23.20, $11.60

All seats reserved

For more information visit kosaircircus.com/index.html