Kosair Shrine Circus at the Kentucky Exposition Center
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
A Kentuckiana family favorite for decades, the 2022 Kosair Shrine Circus is coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Times:
Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM & 7 PM
Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10 AM, 2 PM & 7 PM
Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2 PM & 6 PM
Admission: $33.80, $28.50, $23.20, $11.60
All seats reserved
For more information visit kosaircircus.com/index.html
Info
Kids & Family