 Kosair Shrine Circus at the Kentucky Exposition Center

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

A  Kentuckiana  family favorite for decades, the 2022 Kosair Shrine Circus is coming to the   Kentucky Exposition Center.

Times: 

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM & 7 PM

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10 AM, 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2 PM & 6 PM

Admission: $33.80, $28.50, $23.20, $11.60

All seats reserved

For more information visit kosaircircus.com/index.html

Kids & Family
