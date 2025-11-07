Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo at Owensboro Convention Center

Get ready to shop, browse, and be inspired! The Owensboro Convention Center is excited to welcome back one of the community’s favorite fall traditions — the 12th Annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is happening Friday, November 7 through Sunday, November 9.

The Expo will once again transform the Convention Center into a shopper’s paradise with over 200 booths filled with handmade treasures. Nearly 140 talented artisans and crafters will be on hand with everything from woodwork and quilts to jewelry, candles, floral designs, holiday décor, specialty foods, and so much more! It’s the perfect chance to treat yourself or get a jump start on holiday shopping.

The first 100 shoppers each day will also score a free Kraftucky tote bag to carry all of their finds! “We introduced the free totes during the expo’s 10th anniversary, and they were such a hit that we’ve kept the tradition going,” Goins added.

Show hours are:

Friday, November 7: 2pm to 7pm

Saturday, November 8: 9am to 6pm

Sunday, November 9 11am to 4pm

Admission is $3 per day for adults or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the door and parking is complimentary in the Owensboro Convention Center lot.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com