Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo at Owensboro Convention Center
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Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo at Owensboro Convention Center
Featuring skilled artisans and crafters, showcasing a wide variety of handcrafted items, including woodcrafts, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, paintings, candles, pottery, embroidery and specialty foods.
For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com
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Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301