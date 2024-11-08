Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center

This year’s expo will feature nearly 140 skilled artisans and crafters, showcasing a wide variety of handcrafted items, including woodcrafts, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, paintings, candles, pottery, embroidery, specialty foods, and so much more! With over 200 booths to explore, attendees will have the perfect opportunity to find something unique for themselves or get an early start on holiday shopping. Plus, the first 100 shoppers each day will receive a free Kraftucky tote bag!

For more information please call 270-687-8800 or visit OwensboroCenter.com.