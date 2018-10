Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center

Shop unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery, special classes, and much more!

Show Times:

Friday, Nov. 9: 2pm – 7pm | Saturday, Nov. 10: 9am – 6pm | Sunday, Nov. 11: 11am – 4pm

Admission:

$3 for Adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

For more information visit owensborocenter.com