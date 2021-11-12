Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center

Shop unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery, special classes, and much more!

Show Times:

Show hours will be Friday, November 12 from 2pm to 7pm, Saturday, November 13 from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday, November 14 from 11am to 4pm.

Admission for the 2021 Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is $3 for adults per day or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door. Please note at this time, masks or facial coverings are required for all attendees.

For more information call (270) 687-8800 or visit owensborocenter.com