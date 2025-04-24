Kroger's Fest-a-Ville - Louisville

Kroger's Fest-a-Ville℠

April 24 – May 2, 2025

11:00 AM – 11:00 PM: Daily Hours12:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Sunday Hours

(Food, drink and pets are NOT permitted)

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville entry is a 2025 Pegasus Pin!

The ULTIMATE ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE featuring concerts with local and regional acts, family fun, food, kids’ inflatable playground, midway rides and more.

Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront will return for its 19th year in 2025. Sponsored by Kroger, the party starts on the Great Lawn and runs through Derby Eve. It promises to have something for everyone – and admission is free with a 2025 Pegasus Pin.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/