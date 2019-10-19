Ky Ballet Theatre Presents Carmen at Lexington Opera House

This full length ballet is set to the Carmen Suite and will be brought to life on stage at the beautiful downtown Lexington Opera House. The story features the classic Bizet score with some accompaniment by live, operatic vocals.

Don't miss this exciting story of love and loss as brought to life through the lead characters: Carmen, Don Julio and Escamillo.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com