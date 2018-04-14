Ky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction
A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped landscape trees and shrubs will be for sale.
For more information call859-223-1140 or visit kentuckychristmastreefarms.com
Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
February 16, 2018
February 17, 2018
February 18, 2018
February 19, 2018
February 20, 2018
February 21, 2018
February 22, 2018
