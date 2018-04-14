Ky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction

Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Ky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction

A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped landscape trees and shrubs will be for sale.

For more information call859-223-1140 or visit kentuckychristmastreefarms.com

859-223-1140
