Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories

Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories (November 19, 2018 – March 24, 2019), will highlight 21 gifted Kentucky craftspeople working in a variety of folk art traditions, including weaving, quilting, whittling, glassblowing, and lutherie.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org