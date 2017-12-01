Ky Derby artist Lesley Humphrey at New Editions Gallery

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Ky Derby artist Lesley Humphrey at New Editions Gallery

Join the New Editions Gallery for an exhibition of the work of 2011 official Kentucky Derby artist Lesley Humphrey. With a long list of accomplishments as an internationally recognized artist, teacher and mentor, this body of work reflects her very personal journey through crisis, introspection and redemption. The painted horse is her vehicle for expression. 

Through December 23

Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM

New Editions Gallery | 500 W Short St

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
