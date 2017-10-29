Ky Horse Park Thrills Guests with Cemetery Crawl

Returning for a second year after a popular initial launch, the Kentucky Horse Park’s International Museum of the Horse is hosting a limited cemetery tour that will include dueling, ghost hunting and fascinating tales about the park’s historic grounds. The Cemetery Crawl: History and Mystery of the Kentucky Horse Park tour takes visitors around the grounds by hay ride Oct. 9-13; 16-20; and 28 and 29 at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Touring little-known, or often overlooked areas of the park, guests will see cemeteries and historic sites, and hear related historic references, as well as some spooky tales appropriate for the Halloween season. The tour includes the enigmatic Salyers House and Salyers family cemetery, the Graves family cemetery, and “the old dueling grounds.” Guests will enjoy treats and hands-on participation at appropriate spots along the way.

The Kentucky Horse Park has served as the home for multiple horse farms for more than 200 years. Families have come and gone, Thoroughbreds and trotters have been raised and trained here, men have participated in duels, and residents have created long-lasting structures that are still used on the park today. The stories of the men, women, children and horses buried throughout the park have helped shape the land that plays a unique and important role in Kentucky’s historic equine heritage.

Reservations are required for the Cemetery Crawl tours, and space is limited each night for the approximately two-hour tour. Reservations can be made by calling 859/259-4213. Tickets are $15 per person. Tours are recommended for ages 12 and up.

To learn more about the Cemetery Crawl, visit kyhorsepark.com