Ky State Parks Event-Unbridled Adventure Race Series

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park will host the Unbridled Adventure Race Series kickoff event on Saturday, June 29.

Adventure races are multi-disciplinary events including some form of mountain biking, trekking/running and paddling. The races involve navigation over unmarked wilderness courses, so good navigation with a topographical map and compass are essential. All races are open to individuals and teams of two, three or four.

The series, held in partnership with 361 Adventures, consists of three adventure races. The Dale Hollow race is scheduled to last up to six hours and is the perfect race for beginners and anyone curious about learning more about adventure racing.

The Aug. 3 race at Yatesville Lake State Park is scheduled for nine hours.

The Nov. 2 race at Natural Bridge State Resort Park, known as “The Fig,” is set for 12 hours.

For more information visit 361adventures.com/unbridled