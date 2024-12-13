Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert

The KSO presented the 1984 special edition Carpenters Christmas Portrait album live last year as a memorable yuletide event. This year, vocalist Denise Parroco returns, as KSO arranger Terry LaBolt adds three more Carpenters tunes from their 1978 Christmas recording for a 75-minute evening of secular, sacred, traditional, pop and classical music forever associated with the season. Join Denise, the KSO and choir for a nostalgic, feel-good Christmas songfest exclusively with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org