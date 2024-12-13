Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert
Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
The KSO presented the 1984 special edition Carpenters Christmas Portrait album live last year as a memorable yuletide event. This year, vocalist Denise Parroco returns, as KSO arranger Terry LaBolt adds three more Carpenters tunes from their 1978 Christmas recording for a 75-minute evening of secular, sacred, traditional, pop and classical music forever associated with the season. Join Denise, the KSO and choir for a nostalgic, feel-good Christmas songfest exclusively with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org