Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert

to

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert

 The KSO presented the 1984 special edition Carpenters Christmas Portrait album live last year as a memorable yuletide event. This year, vocalist Denise Parroco returns, as KSO arranger Terry LaBolt adds three more Carpenters tunes from their 1978 Christmas recording for a 75-minute evening of secular, sacred, traditional, pop and classical music forever associated with the season.  Join Denise, the KSO and choir for a nostalgic, feel-good Christmas songfest exclusively with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org

Info

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
Concerts & Live Music
859.431.6261
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert - 2024-12-13 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert - 2024-12-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert - 2024-12-13 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ky Symphony Orchestra Merry Christmas, Darling Concert - 2024-12-13 19:30:00 ical