Ky Symphony Orchestra Presents Turnandot in Concert

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

Ky Symphony Orchestra Presents Turnandot in Concert

The KSO teams up with CCM to open 2018 with a full concert presentation of Giacomo Puccini’s final opera — Turandot. Most KSO musicians of the past 25 years have studied at UC’s College-Conservatory of Music. Now CCM opera faculty, alums and current students join forces to perform this glorious opera, set in Peking (now Bejing), about a prince who warms and wins the heart of an ice princess. Don’t miss the show-stopping tenor aria. “Nessun dorma.”

For more information visit kyso.org

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
