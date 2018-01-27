Ky Symphony Orchestra Presents Turnandot in Concert

The KSO teams up with CCM to open 2018 with a full concert presentation of Giacomo Puccini’s final opera — Turandot. Most KSO musicians of the past 25 years have studied at UC’s College-Conservatory of Music. Now CCM opera faculty, alums and current students join forces to perform this glorious opera, set in Peking (now Bejing), about a prince who warms and wins the heart of an ice princess. Don’t miss the show-stopping tenor aria. “Nessun dorma.”

For more information visit kyso.org