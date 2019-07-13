L&N Railroad Luncheon at South Union Shaker Village

In celebration of the South Union Hotel’s 150th anniversary, don’t miss this “historic” opportunity.

South Union Station was one of many stops along the Memphis Branch of the L&N Railroad. Besides making dry goods, livery, and blacksmithing services available to travelers, the stop also offered meals and accommodations at the famous South Union Hotel. From 1869 until the early 1920s, customers enjoyed fine meals in the hotel dining room and now you can do the same.

Join us on Saturday, July 13th, at noon for an 1880s-style railroad luncheon, served at the South Union Hotel. The price is $25 per person, or $22 if you are a member of the Historic Railpark & Train Museum in Bowling Green or South Union Shaker Village. Participants also receive free access to the historic buildings in the Village and the opportunity to see a special exhibit, courtesy of the Historic Railpark & Train Museum.

Reservations are required.

For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com