L+A+N+D & Millennium Trail Stroll at Bernheim Forest

L+A+N+D & Millennium Trail Stroll

Explore environmentally-focused art installations throughout L+A+N+D and hike a segment of Bernheim’s 15-mile Millennium Trail to experience the art of nature itself.

As part of the Mellow Morning Stroll series, this gentle walk invites you to slow down and engage your senses. Move at a relaxed pace as you take in the intricate details of the landscape, notice subtle connections in nature, and experience the calming rhythms of the forest.

Free. Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. No pets, please.

For more information, please call (502) 215-7155 or visit bernheim.org/