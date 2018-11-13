L.V. Harkness Holiday Open House

The public is invited to visit the L.V. Harkness during the Holiday Open House, and the annual Holiday Party on Tuesday, November 13, 5 - 8 pm, to speak with the store’s artists and graphic designers and receive special discounts and complimentary holiday gift wrap on purchases.

L.V. Harkness will officially introduce its new concept in personalization design services for customers at the store’s annual Holiday Open House, Tuesday through Thursday, November 13-15, 2018. The Design Bar will provide a menu of design options for customers to add their own personal style or corporate brand on select store merchandise or special-order items.

L.V. Harkness will be open the following schedule for the holiday season: Monday to Friday, 10 am – 6pm, Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday, 1 pm – 5 pm (December 2, 9, 16 and 23), Christmas Eve, 10 am – 2 pm, and closed on Christmas Day.

About

Established in 2000, L.V. Harkness is a luxury gift store nestled in the heart of downtown Lexington, Kentucky. The premiere retailer of the finest quality furnishings and tabletop couture, L.V. Harkness provides bridal registry, customization, interior design, personal shopping, corporate gifts and trophies. With carefully curated items hand-picked from around the globe and closer to home, L.V. Harkness seeks to provide unforgettable treasures for distinctive homes.

For more information call (866) 225-7474 or visit lvharkness.com