LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Carnegie Covington

Beautiful. Bawdy. Bizarre. Welcome to LA CAGE AUX FOLLES—where the sequins shimmer, the feathers fly, and the laughter never stops. Step inside the hottest drag club in town for a night of showstopping numbers, outrageous comedy, and heart as big as the spotlight. With a glittering score by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!) and a riotously funny book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots), this Tony Award-winning musical, which inspired the 1996 film The Birdcage, is a dazzling celebration of family, love, and unapologetic fabulousness.

