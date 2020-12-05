VIRTUAL----------Behind the Curtain: White Christmas

Lexington Theatre Company Presents Behind the Curtain: WHITE CHRISTMAS

Join The Lexington Theatre Company for a virtual look “Behind the Curtain” of the holiday classic, White Christmas - Saturday, December 5, 7:00-9:00pm. Delight in the music, share in the backstage stories and embrace the Christmas spirit with cast members and creatives from the Broadway and touring companies of this family classic. The event is sponsored by CHI Saint Joseph Health.

This one-time, special Zoom event will include LIVE performances of some of the most treasured songs from White Christmas, interviews with the Broadway stars and creatives and an interactive talkback session, hosted by The Lex Artistic Director, Lyndy Franklin Smith. Featuring Broadway’s Mara Davi, David Elder and Randy Skinner, along with The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry.

The Zoom Experience is designed to be interactive. Performers and moderators will lead the event, recreating a shared experience of the magic of storytelling and music. Attendees will be able to join with their cameras or just watch along. Questions will be taken in the chat feature during the Q&A.

Attendees can add to their experience with a special White Christmas inspired dinner by Chef Ouita Michel. Options include the "Vermont Inspired" Three Course Dinner (for one), Family Dinner (for four), Ouita’s Sharp Cheddar Wafers, Ouita’s Christmas Cookie Box, and three delightful cocktails-to-go. Dinners will be available for pick-up at Zim’s Cafe in downtown, Lexington. Chef Ouita Michel will contribute a portion of the dinner proceeds to The Lexington Theatre Company.

Dinner Add-On Tickets must be purchased by Monday, November 30. Zoom Experience Tickets may be purchased until 7:00pm on Saturday, December 5. Zoom Experience Tickets are $40 per device. Dinner options start at $40, with additional holiday treats and cocktails-to-go starting at $8.

For more information call (859) 940-4450 or visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org.