× Expand Original collage by John Andrew Dixon On the Kanta-ke, approximately 10.75" x 6.75"

LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass

LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY, a collection of 16 en plein air landscapes by innovative collage artist John Andrew Dixon, is an expressive statement on the beauty of rural Central Kentucky and its endangered legacy of stewardship. These realistic “paintings” are created with paste and discarded paper, but no paint or pigments. All contain litter collected from along our streets and roadways. Open daily except Sundays.

This project was selected for support by the Kentucky Arts Council with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

