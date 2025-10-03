LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass

LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY, a collection of 16 en plein air landscapes by innovative collage artist John Andrew Dixon, is an expressive statement on the beauty of rural Central Kentucky and its endangered legacy of stewardship. These realistic “paintings” are created with paste and discarded paper, but no paint or pigments. All contain litter collected from along our streets and roadways. Open daily except Sundays.

This project was selected for support by the Kentucky Arts Council with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Art & Exhibitions
859-236-4054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-03 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-03 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-03 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-06 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-07 10:00:00 ical