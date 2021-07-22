LIVE Season Reveal at the Norton Center

Join us at the Norton Center's Haven Gillespie Fountain and Plaza for the celebratory return of live performances!

Be the first to hear about the blockbuster stars, smash Broadway hits, and diverse global artists coming to Danville this season.

LIVE Season Reveal with Executive Director Steven A. Hoffman

Food Trucks by the Fountain with Wilderness Trail Distillery

Entertainment by Sora Contemporary Circus

Season Subscription Package Sales—Buy the Best Tickets at the Best Prices

Giveaways from Centre College, West Sixth Brewing, Kendra Scott, and More

For more information visit nortoncenter.com