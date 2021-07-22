LIVE Season Reveal at the Norton Center
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Join us at the Norton Center's Haven Gillespie Fountain and Plaza for the celebratory return of live performances!
Be the first to hear about the blockbuster stars, smash Broadway hits, and diverse global artists coming to Danville this season.
LIVE Season Reveal with Executive Director Steven A. Hoffman
Food Trucks by the Fountain with Wilderness Trail Distillery
Entertainment by Sora Contemporary Circus
Season Subscription Package Sales—Buy the Best Tickets at the Best Prices
Giveaways from Centre College, West Sixth Brewing, Kendra Scott, and More
For more information visit nortoncenter.com