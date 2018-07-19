LIVE at the Levee Summer Concert Series 2018

Our Summer Concert Lineup is back and better than ever in 2018!

Join us on Thursday nights from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm for Live At The Levee.

This FREE concert series will begin on May 24th and will continue through August 30th.

Put on your dancing shoes, grab a cold beer, and party with us.

May 24th Lieutenant Dan's New Legs

May 31st DV8

June 7th Color Blind Party Band

June 14th Those Shoes (Eagles cover band)

June 21st The Soul Pocket Band

June 28th Doghouse

July 5th Tyler Moore Band

July 12th Swan

July 19th Cherry On Top

July 26th Flip Cup All-Stars

August 2nd Jamison Road

August 9th My Sister Sarah

August 16th Pandora Effect

August 23rd The Menus

August 30th Naked Karate Girls

For more information call 859-291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com