LST-325 WWII Landing Ship Tank

LST-325 WWII Landing Ship Tank at Port of Ashland

The LST-325 WWII Landing Ship will be docked at the Port of Ashland and available for tours from 9 am to 5 pm.

To learn more about the ship, please visit this website:

https://lstmemorial.org/welcome-aboard

Adults $10

Kids $5

WWII and Korean War Veterans: FREE

Active Military Service Members & First Responders (with ID): FREE

For more information call 6064653295 or visit lstmemorial.org/welcome-aboard