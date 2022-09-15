LST-325 WWII Landing Ship Tank at Port of Ashland
Port of Ashland 50 15th St, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
LST-325 WWII Landing Ship Tank
The LST-325 WWII Landing Ship will be docked at the Port of Ashland and available for tours from 9 am to 5 pm.
To learn more about the ship, please visit this website:
https://lstmemorial.org/welcome-aboard
Adults $10
Kids $5
WWII and Korean War Veterans: FREE
Active Military Service Members & First Responders (with ID): FREE
For more information call 6064653295 or visit lstmemorial.org/welcome-aboard