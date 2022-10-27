× Expand Film still with graphic added by GreenHouse17 communications specialist, Kristin Carpenter. A woman's face gazing into sunlight with hand raised blocking the sun and shading her eyes and above. Bright blue films strips whimsically border the photo and contour around woman's face.

LUNAFEST Lexington at Kentucky Theatre

Enjoy an evening of short films created by and about women. 100% of proceeds benefit survivors of intimate partner abuse in the community. Films are recommended for ages 13+.

For more information call 859-519-1911 or visit greenhouse17.org/lunafestlex/