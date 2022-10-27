LUNAFEST Lexington at Kentucky Theatre

to

Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

LUNAFEST Lexington at Kentucky Theatre

Enjoy an evening of short films created by and about women. 100% of proceeds benefit survivors of intimate partner abuse in the community. Films are recommended for ages 13+.

For more information call 859-519-1911 or visit greenhouse17.org/lunafestlex/

Info

Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Charity & Fundraisers, Film
859-519-1911
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - LUNAFEST Lexington at Kentucky Theatre - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LUNAFEST Lexington at Kentucky Theatre - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LUNAFEST Lexington at Kentucky Theatre - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LUNAFEST Lexington at Kentucky Theatre - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 ical