National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 LUSTER: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting, is a traveling museum exhibition comprised of over 55 paintings by nearly 15 of today’s realists and hyperrealists who specialize in automobiles and motorcycles as their primary subject of choice.

For more information call 270-781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org

