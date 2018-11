LYNN SWEET: Backroad Bontanicals at New Editions Gallery

Join us in showcasing new works by Lexington's own Master Craftsman, Lynn Sweet. Beloved as a teacher, innovator and designer, this new series of frescos further explores the beautiful countryside in Kentucky's back roads.

Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM

New Editions Gallery | 500 W Short St

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com