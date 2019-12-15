La Luna La Mía at Locust Grove

Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Concert Series

La Luna La Mía

Sunday, December 15, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

La Luna La Mía is an early music ensemble specializing in music and poetry from medieval communities in southern Europe and the Mediterranean. They recite poetry in historical languages in an attempt to recreate the sounds and textures of ancient times.

Locust Grove’s Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Series offers concertgoers a unique opportunity. Patrons delight in music that the Clarks and Croghans would have heard in the room where they most likely would have enjoyed it — the second-floor Great Parlor of the historic house.

Refreshments at 5:00 p.m.; concert in Locust Grove’s Great Parlor begins at 5:30 p.m. Individual concerts are $20 each. Pre-paid reservations are required--please call (502) 897-9845.

Season subscriptions may be purchased by calling Locust Grove at (502) 897-9845. Categories are Patron, $200; Supporter, $100; and Subscriber, $70.

For more information call (502) 897-9845 or visit locustgrove.org