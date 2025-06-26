× Expand Carnegie Center La Voz event cover - 1 La Voz poetry open mic

La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

This dynamic series, centering Latino voices, provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

June 26th 6-8pm at the Carnegie Center

https://www.facebook.com/share/1HR5ZLYydr/

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/la-voz-poetry-series/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

jhall@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org