La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
This dynamic series, centering Latino voices, provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.
June 26th 6-8pm at the Carnegie Center
251 W Second St Lexington 40507
859-254-4175
jhall@carnegiecenterlex.org
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org