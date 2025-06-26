La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

This dynamic series, centering Latino voices, provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

June 26th 6-8pm at the Carnegie Center

https://www.facebook.com/share/1HR5ZLYydr/

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/la-voz-poetry-series/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

jhall@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Talks & Readings
8592544175
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - La Voz Poetry Series at Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2025-06-26 18:00:00 ical