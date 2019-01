LaGrange Annual Chocolate Crawl

This is a perfect outing for all our chocolate loving folk!

Cost per person: $10 (until Feb 1), $15 from Feb 1-8, and $20 the day of event.

Tickets can be purchased at online at lagrangemainstreet.org

For more information call (502) 269-0126, or director@lagrangemainstreet.org for questions.