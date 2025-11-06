LaVon Van Williams Jr. - Everything Must Change at Speed Art Museum

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, LaVon Van Williams Jr. creates dynamic narratives via carved and polychromed figures and panels, along with paintings on canvas. Some works speak to his own life, identity, and experiences or to episodes in Black history; others forefront both actual and imagined Black musicians, religious leaders, educators, and others; and some blend the personal and the historical.

