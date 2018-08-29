Labor Day Celebration (Horsepark Campers Only)

Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Labor Day Celebration (Horsepark Campers Only)

During the dog days of summer, the Kentucky Horse Park Campground will offer families many activities to appreciate. The Kentucky Horse Park will be hosting the annual Bluegrass Classic Dog Show and many of the participants (two legged and four legged) stay at the campground. If you love animals, the Labor Day Campout is for you. We will be offering family friendly activities such as movie nights, pony rides, complimentary refreshments and much more.

For more information call 859-259-4257 or visit kyhorsepark.com.

Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family, Outdoor
859-259-4257
