Ladies' Night Saturdays at Turfway Park

Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042

Watch for drink specials and relax between races with live country and rock acoustic music on the third floor near Longshots bar.

Band schedules subject to change.

 Dec 1: Matt Cowherd

 Dec 8: Danny Frazier

Dec 15: Kevin Fox

Dec 22: Ben Walz

Dec 29: Nick Netherton

Jan 5: Danny Frazier

Jan 12: Kevin McCoy

Jan 19: Kevin Fox

Jan 26: Chris Cusentino

Feb 2: Danny Frazier

Feb 9: Kevin McCoy

Feb 16: Chris Cusentino

Feb 23: Nick Netherton

Mar 2: Ben Walz

Mar 9: no band

Mar 16: Kevin Fox

Mar 23: Nick Netherton

Mar 30: Matt Cowherd

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com

Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042
859-371-0200
