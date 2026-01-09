× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Lady Washington: America’s First First Lady at Frazier

As we approach Presidents’ Day in February, also known as George Washington’s Birthday, we’re sharing more about Martha Washington. Known as Lady Washington, she was considered formidable, a worthy partner of her husband, who very much helped create a sense of what the presidency is today. As part of our nation’s 250 celebration, join us as we partner with the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) for this program showcasing important artifacts, including a swatch of Martha Washington’s wedding dress, that will be on display in our Founder’s Gallery. We’ll also explore how she helped establish precedents as a social hostess, but also as a model of public service and sacrifice.

Speakers are Zachary Distel, Curator & Director of Collections, National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution; and Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, attorney in private practice in Louisville, Chair of Spencer County America250 Committee.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Lady Washington: America’s First First Lady

Sunday, February 15

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Program: 2–3 p.m.

Admission: Free with Cost of Museum Admission (Must RSVP)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org