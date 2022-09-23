Lake Cumberland Frequency and Vibration Wellness Retreat

× Expand Join us! Join us!

Frequency and Vibration Wellness Retreat (All-Inclusive + Sound Healing)

Join us for an intimate, all-inclusive, Frequency and Vibration Wellness retreat at Hidden Ridge on beautiful Lake Cumberland, Friday, 9/23, Saturday 9/24, and Sunday, 9/25.

Shift your frequency, raise your vibration, and discover your true self!

Your vibration describes your overall state of being. Everything in the universe is made up of energy vibrating at different frequencies. Even things that look solid are made up of vibrational energy, including you. From a scientific and metaphysical perspective, we are made up of different energy levels: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. Each of these levels has a vibrational frequency, which combine to create your overall vibration of being.

During this retreat, we will use meditation, laughter, music, movement, and our voices to create frequencies and vibrations to help us rejuvenate, restore, and reclaim what we have lost. Join us on a journey of self love, self discovery, and relaxation!

For more information, please call 859.489.1249 or visit frequencyvibrationretreat.regfox.com/