Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration

to Google Calendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629

Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration

Let's celebrate 2018 together at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park! Dinner will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Four course dinner is $24.99 per person. Entrée options include: Chicken cordon bleu, prime rib, shrimp scampi, and fettuccine alfredo. 

The dance will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Dance only tickets are available for $30 per couple or $20 per single. 

Lodge rooms start at $99.95 and cottages start at $129.95.

For additional information call  (270) 343-3111  or visit parks.ky.gov 

Info
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629 View Map
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration - 2017-12-31 20:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Tuesday

December 26, 2017

Wednesday

December 27, 2017

Thursday

December 28, 2017

Friday

December 29, 2017

Saturday

December 30, 2017

Submit Yours