Lake Cumberland New Year's Celebration

Let's celebrate 2018 together at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park! Dinner will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Four course dinner is $24.99 per person. Entrée options include: Chicken cordon bleu, prime rib, shrimp scampi, and fettuccine alfredo.

The dance will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Dance only tickets are available for $30 per couple or $20 per single.

Lodge rooms start at $99.95 and cottages start at $129.95.

For additional information call (270) 343-3111 or visit parks.ky.gov