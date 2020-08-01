Lake Cumberland Raft Up

The Annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up is brought to you by the Lake Cumberland Association. An association of Lake Cumberland Marinas working together for the betterment of the area. Started in 2010, the Lake Cumberland Raft Up began as an attempt to break the world record with the largest numbers of boats rafted together simultaneously.

For more information call (270) 866-4333 or visit statedock.com/explore-state-dock