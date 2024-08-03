Lake Cumberland Raft Up

Annual Lake Cumberland Raft-Up – Lake Cumberland, Camp Earl Wallace area, 103 Camp Earl Wallace Rd. Monticello, KY, 12pm-5pm. Inflate the Floats, put Bathing Suits on & get Coolers Iced Down for the 2024 Raft Up! Live music for 2024 is Marshall & The Paint Creek Band. Info www.conleybottom.com or www.statedock.com or call 606-348-6351 or 270-344-5253. For lodging/dining east side www.lctourism.com & west side www.lakecumberlandvacation.com.

For more information call (270) 866-4333 or visit statedock.com/explore-state-dock