Lakeshore Cleanup at Green River Lake State Park

Come help us clean up the shoreline at Green River Lake! All equipment is provided; cleanup up can be done near the registration site or participants can take a short boat ride to other cleanup areas along the shore. Canoes and Kayaks are also welcome! All ages are welcome, registration is free and a free lunch will be provided for all of those that help out.

Registration sites will be at the Site 1 Boat Ramp, State Park boat ramp, Smith Ridge Boat Ramp, Holmes Bend Boat Ramp, and Wilson Creek Recreation Area.

Lunch will begin around 12:30-1:00pm with a prize drawing to follow at the State Park Picnic Shelter.

So come out and help make Green River Lake beautiful!

For more information call (270) 465-4463 or parks.ky.gov