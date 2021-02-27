Lance Rogers & Tony Logue at The Venue in Morehead
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Lance Rogers is a singer-songwriter who tells Americana stories through roots music that is rugged and raw, with country, folk, and Appalachian influences.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0e_uPpBfIc
Tony Logue is another up and coming country singer out of Benton, Kentucky with a gift for storytelling and a name that may one day soon be among the ones listed above. He brings his life experiences and ability to tell a story from his heart to his music.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkBu7447IxU
For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com