Lance Rogers & Tony Logue at The Venue in Morehead

Lance Rogers is a singer-songwriter who tells Americana stories through roots music that is rugged and raw, with country, folk, and Appalachian influences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0e_uPpBfIc

Tony Logue is another up and coming country singer out of Benton, Kentucky with a gift for storytelling and a name that may one day soon be among the ones listed above. He brings his life experiences and ability to tell a story from his heart to his music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkBu7447IxU

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com