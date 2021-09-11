Land Extravaganza for Woods and Water Trust

×

We're excited to announce that we will be back in person for the 2021 Land Extravaganza! This year's event will be at the edge of WWLT's Sulphur Lick Priority Area. The event will include:biologist-led stream hikes starting at 5 p.m.the release of the new book Woods & Waters, featuring rare views of WWLT-protected land in the lower Kentucky River watershed and Frankfort's own Americana/Folk singer-songwriter duo Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten, who will be playing a 2-hour set from 6-8 p.m. This is a BYOE event, so bring a blanket/chairs to enjoy the music and a picnic if you’d like. This is an event you won't want to miss, so mark your calendars for Sept. 11 and get tickets now!