Land Extravaganza for Woods and Water Trust

We're excited to announce that we will be back in person for the 2021 Land Extravaganza! This year's event will be at the edge of WWLT's Sulphur Lick Priority Area at Mike Larimore’s property (2385 Sullivan LnFrankfort, KY, 40601) on the banks of Elkhorn Creek and will feature Frankfort's own Americana/Folk singer-songwriter duo Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten. Stream walks start at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m.

