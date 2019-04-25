Land Rover Experiences at Land Rover Ky 3-Day Event

× Expand Jaguar Land Rover Kentucky 3-Day Event

Land Rover will return as the title sponsor of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event from April 25-28, taking place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. Alongside the world-class equestrian competition, Land Rover will offer a full program of experiential activations for visitors of all ages, including:

Drive Experiences:

- ‘Start Off-Road’ Teen-Driving: Aimed to introduce young adults to the enjoyment of driving, while also reinforcing road safety and awareness. Teenage guests ages 14+ will have the opportunity to drive a Land Rover Discovery Sport or Range Rover Evoque on a multi-terrain track under the watchful and highly trained eyes of a Land Rover Driving Instructor.

- ‘Junior Drive Experience’: Children ages 4-10 can navigate a specially designed course in electric powered replicas of iconic Land Rover models.

- Adult Off-Road Experience: Adult ticket holders can test-drive a full-size Range Rover, Land Rover Discovery, the midsize Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar on off-road terrain.

‘Ultimate Stable Experience’: Featuring a range of top equestrian apparel and equipment with live farrier displays, the Experience will also showcase the new 2020 Range Rover Evoque within the stable along with various competitors for autograph signing.

‘Land Rover Tailgate Experience’: Participants compete to create their most inspired vision of a British tailgate. The winner with the most inventive and stylish tailgate with receive an exclusive prize.

For more information visit kentuckythreedayevent.com