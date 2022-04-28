Kentucky Three-Day Event

2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ and the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute . This will be the first chance to reserve the best seats in the house for the “Best Weekend All Year!”

Organized by Equestrian Events Inc. (EEI), the two world-class events return to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY, April 28-May 1, 2022. Both events will feature elite horses and riders from across the nation and around the world, many of whom competed at this past summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games and will be competing at the 2022 FEI World Championships.

Known as “The Best Weekend All Year,” the Land Rover Kentucky is a thrilling multi-day competition featuring Olympic-level riders and horses in what can best be described as an equestrian triathlon. Horse and rider pairs compete in three phases of the competition – Dressage, Cross-Country and Show Jumping – for $375,000 in prize money.

For more information call (859) 254-8123 or visit kentuckythreedayevent.com/tickets