Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian

Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI) is excited to continue its ongoing partnership with Cosequin® who will be returning as Title Sponsor of the Lexington CCI4*-S when the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ returns to the Kentucky Horse Park, April 25-28, 2024.

Organized by EEI, the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ (LRK3DE) features one of only seven annual Five Star three-day events in the world as well as the Cosequin® Lexington 4* and the $226,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute. Known as “The Best Weekend All Year,” the event annually attracts nearly 90,000 spectators who also enjoy extensive shopping, a variety of hospitality experiences and a wide array of demonstrations.

For more information call (859) 254-8123 or visit kentuckythreedayevent.com