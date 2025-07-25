Landon Adams at Tradewater Brewing

to

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Landon Adams at Tradewater Brewing

Kick off your weekend with an evening of live music, local brews, and delicious eats! Landon Adams will be performing live from 7 to 9 PM, bringing his smooth sound and great energy to the taproom.

🍔 Food Truck: Chef Jamie’s – serving up mouthwatering favorites all night long.

🍻 Cold beer, good vibes, and great music—everything you need for a perfect Friday night.

Bring a friend, grab a pint, and settle in for a good time at Tradewater Brewing Company!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
to
Google Calendar - Landon Adams at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-07-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Landon Adams at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-07-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Landon Adams at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-07-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Landon Adams at Tradewater Brewing - 2025-07-25 19:00:00 ical