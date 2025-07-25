× Expand Live Music by Landon Adams Live Music by Landon Adams

Landon Adams at Tradewater Brewing

Kick off your weekend with an evening of live music, local brews, and delicious eats! Landon Adams will be performing live from 7 to 9 PM, bringing his smooth sound and great energy to the taproom.

🍔 Food Truck: Chef Jamie’s – serving up mouthwatering favorites all night long.

🍻 Cold beer, good vibes, and great music—everything you need for a perfect Friday night.

Bring a friend, grab a pint, and settle in for a good time at Tradewater Brewing Company!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com