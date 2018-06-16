Landscape: On the Canvas - From the Camera The Yeiser Art Center

Landscape is a long tradition in Fine Art. Arguable the first landscape scenes can be found as cave paintings, developed to immaculate representational artwork in the Dutch Renaissance, and manipulated further to abstract representations and conceptual art. The two-person exhibition “Landscape: On the Canvas | From the Camera” showcases two very different approaches to this subject by artists Shawn Marshall and Robert Shapiro.

The exhibition will run until July 28. Admission to the Yeiser Art Center is $5 during regular opening hours, except Wednesdays when admission is free.

Located in Downtown Paducah, the Yeiser Art Center is a non-profit visual arts organization celebrating over sixty years (1957 - 2018) of serving the community through exhibitions and education to the Tri-State Region. The Yeiser Art Center is wheelchair accessible.

Hours of operation: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org