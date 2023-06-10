Landslide: Fleetwood Mac Tribute - Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

LANDSLIDE: A SYMPHONIC TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF FLEETWOOD MAC at SKyPAC

2022-2023 Special Event

Orchestra Kentucky and special guests celebrate one of rock ‘n roll’s most important bands. An evening of vinyl masterpieces including “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” and “Landslide.”

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com