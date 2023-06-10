Landslide: Fleetwood Mac Tribute - Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
LANDSLIDE: A SYMPHONIC TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF FLEETWOOD MAC at SKyPAC
2022-2023 Special Event
Orchestra Kentucky and special guests celebrate one of rock ‘n roll’s most important bands. An evening of vinyl masterpieces including “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” and “Landslide.”
This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
