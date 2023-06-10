Landslide: Fleetwood Mac Tribute - Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

LANDSLIDE: A SYMPHONIC TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF FLEETWOOD MAC at SKyPAC

2022-2023 Special Event

Orchestra Kentucky and special guests celebrate one of rock ‘n roll’s most important bands.  An evening of vinyl masterpieces including “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” and “Landslide.”

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
